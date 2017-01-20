Our Blogs
Kelsea Ballerini Takes a Break From Social Media
January 20th 2017
Kelsea Ballerini is taking a two week break from social media. She is going to spend the time writing, recording and completing her new album. Kelsea let her fans know with a simple post and a picture of a sunset.
Dierks Bentley Takes Another Chilly Dip
January 20th 2017
Dierks Bentley got ready for his show in Dayton, Ohio by getting naked and sitting in a tub of ice for 15 minutes. Apparently, the ice is supposed to energize you. Dierks has posted a video of his latest adventure to Facebook.
Justin Moore's Family is Getting Even Bigger
January 20th 2017
Congratulations to Justin Moore and his wife Kate....they are expecting baby number four. Justin made the announcement on Instagram. "Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again. No more dogs, thankfully! Haha," Moore writes. "To have the opportunity to become parents again is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for." The baby is due in June and will join his/her three big sisters, who are super excited about their new sibling.
Eli Young Band Loses Their Tour Bus
January 19th 2017
The Eli Young Band had a scare on January 17th when their tour bus caught on fire. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The band shared a post on Instagram, "Our bus caught fire tonight right outside of Topeka, KS. We've lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can't replace! It's really sad to see her go. We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!" They also shared a video of the fire on social media.
Lady Antebellum's New Album and Tour
January 19th 2017
Lady Antebellum have announced plans for a new album and tour. They will release Heart Break, their 6th studio album, on June 9th. The trio will also kick off their You Look Good World Tour on May 26th with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young joining them.
Prayer service and CIA meeting on agenda for Trump’s first full day in office
Saturday January 21st 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump has spent his first night in the White House. On Friday evening, Trump made appearances at three inaugural balls, which wrapped up around midnight. The president is expected to take part in a national prayer service…
Fog advisory for GTA including Durham Region lifted
Saturday January 21st 2017
Environment Canada has lifted a fog advisory for Toronto, Durham and York regions. Environment Canada had warned visibility would be near zero in some areas. The fog lifted on Saturday morning.
Hundreds of Canadians head south for Women’s March on Washington
Saturday January 21st 2017
Hundreds of Canadians made an overnight trek to Washington, D.C. to take part in a massive rally for women’s rights on the first day of Donald Trump’s administration. Roughly 600 travelers, primarily women from Ontario, made the journey to join…