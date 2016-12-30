Our Blogs
Two Weeks Until Christmas!With Christmas just around the corner, we are gearing up in the KX96 Events C...
The Whitby and Port Perry Santa ParadesHappy weekend! You can find me all over this weekend in the events cruiser! ...
Featured Audio
Carolyn’s Country News
Eric Church Shuts Down More Ticket Scalpers
December 30th 2016
Eric Church's team has found a way to track his ticket sales to the hands of scalpers, confiscate those seats and then resell them to his fans who want to enjoy his show. A post was made to social media saying that they had identified 1,000 tickets that were bought by scalpers and they were going to be going back on sale.
TJ Osborne's Sweet Gift to His Brother
December 30th 2016
TJ Osborne from Brothers Osborne just gave his brother John the best Christmas gift ever...the jacket that he wore at the CMA Awards when they won Duo of the Year. John couldn't afford the jacket, so he rented it for the show. TJ decided to buy it for him and surprised him with it at Christmas.
Randy Travis Surprises a Police Officer Who Lost Everything
December 29th 2016
Randy Travis recently surprised a police officer who lost everything in a fire. Officer Keith Bartlett, his wife and their 5 children lost their home on December 12th. The community has rallied around the family and have helped to replace a lot of what was lost. The one thing that couldn't be replaced was Bartlett's guitar. That's where Randy Travis and his wife Mary come in. With the help of Bartlett's family and co-workers, they were able to surprise him on Christmas Day with a new guitar. Bartlett was sent on a fake call and when he returned to the station, everyone was there to surprise him. Bartlett actually met Randy a few years ago, when he helped with a theft case at Travis' ranch in Cooke County. He also donated some furniture to the Bartlett family.
Maren Morris Gets Her Own Day
December 29th 2016
Tuesday, December 27th was officially declared Maren Morris Day in Arlington, Texas. She was born and raised in Arlington. The proclamation was made by Mayor Jeff Williams at her mother's salon in downtown Arlington. The office of State Representative Tony Tinderholt also presented Maren with a resolution and the flag that flew over the state capitol building when she was named CMA New Artist of the Year. Maren announced that she will be giving any proceeds from meet and greets on her Hero Tour to the fine arts program of her high school.
Holiday Baby News
December 28th 2016
Dan and Shay's Shay Mooney announced earlier this year that he and his finacee, Hannah Billingsley, were expecting their first child. The couple revealed that they are having a baby boy in a beautiful Instagram photo. According to the post, they will be naming him Asher James. Love and Theft's Stephen Barker Liles and his wife, Jenna, had a special Christmas surprise for their son Jett...he's going to be a big brother. They posted a video to YouTube that shows the family ripping open a box and out pops a balloon that says, "It's a Girl!"
Featured Videos
Featured Galleries
Latest Headlines
New Year marks celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday
Saturday December 31st 2016
New Year’s Eve in Ottawa will look a lot like Canada Day. Two massive fireworks celebrations, usually reserved for Canada Day, are planned for Parliament Hill, at 8:17 p.m. EST and again at midnight, to kick-off a year long celebration…
Durham Transit, TTC and GO offering free New Year’s Eve Services
Saturday December 31st 2016
Celebrating the new year with a few beverages? Durham Region Transit, the TTC and GO are all offering free New Year’s Eve services to get you home. Go is free after 7 p.m. and will have extra trips on the…
No winner for $60 million Lotto Max draw
Saturday December 31st 2016
There won’t be anyone celebrating with some extra spending cash to begin 2017, as there was no winner in the Lotto Max draw. Friday’s prize of $60 million will remain up for grabs for the next draw on January 6,…