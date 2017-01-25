Our Blogs
Carolyn’s Country News
Dan+Shay's Shay Mooney Is a Dad
January 25th 2017
Congratulations to Dan+Shay's Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley on the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed a baby boy yesterday (Jan. 24) and they have named him Asher James. They shared the news on Instagram with friends and fans.
Charles Kelley Gets Soaked on Ellen
January 25th 2017
Lady Antebellum stopped by Ellen yesterday (Jan. 24) to perform their new single, "You Look Good", but they also took part in her water balloon game called, Oops My Water Broke. Charles Kelley sat there while Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Ellen all dropped balloons on him.
Lee Brice's Gender Reveal
January 25th 2017
Lee Brice and his wife Sara did the most adorable gender reveal with their two boys, Ryker and Takoda. They posted a video to Instagram that shows them giving the boys two cupcakes and explaining that if the inside is blue, they are having a boy and if it is pink, they are going to get a sister. The boys took a bite and were really excited when they found that the inside of the cupcake was....pink! Congratulations to everyone.
Luke Bryan Announces His New Tour for 2017
January 25th 2017
Luke Bryan announced yesterday that his launching his new Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Everyday Tour in May. Brett Eldredge will be joining him for the tour and Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith and others will be performing at various stops. Luke made the announcement with a Nintendo themed post on YouTube.
Luke Bryan Joins Blake Shelton's Team on The Voice
January 24th 2017
Luke Bryan will be a mentor for Team Blake on Season 12 of The Voice. He will help team members with song arrangement and stage presence during the battle rounds. The Voice returns on February 27th with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys as the coaches.
Ajax women’s shelter gets a boost from the province for repairs
Thursday January 26th 2017
The province is helping a women’s shelter in Ajax with some renovations and repairs. The government is investing in Herizon House through the Partner Facility Renewal Program. “Ajax-Pickering Women’s Centre provides critical services to some of the most vulnerable people…
Parents in Durham struggling to find child care to match their schedule and budget
Thursday January 26th 2017
Durham Radio News engaged parents in a discussion about their daycare challenges ahead of a province-led “public engagement session” on the topic in Oshawa Thursday night. One mom said her job keeps her from getting home until 7:00 p.m. “Because…
Oshawa tax payers to pay an average $52 more in 2017
Thursday January 26th 2017
Oshawa City Council has approved their 2017 budget, with an increase of 2.37 per cent. The increase works out to $52.63 for the average homeowner. Mayor John Henry says one per cent is going straight towards the city’s infrastructure deficit,…