A week ago Women's Marches took place in several cities around the world. At the time Taylor Swift tweeted, "So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day." She took some heat. Not for what she tweeted but for not being at the march. Some referred to her as a "selective feminist" meaning she took an "easy stance not backed up by action". Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town has come to her defense. He said Taylor is a major talent with a kind and generous heart. He went on to say that Taylor is loving and accepting of everyone and does her best to show that. Jimi said he's sure if Taylor could have been there she would have.