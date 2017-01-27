Our Blogs
Hillary Scott Gets Her Own Clothing Line
January 27th 2017
Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott will be launching her own clothing line called LaBellum. It will feature modern, bohemian fashions. The line be available April 1st. Hillary shared the news with her fans on Facebook and Instagram.
Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell Sign on For a Benefit Concert
January 27th 2017
Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell will both be part of a benefit concert for people in Georgia impacted by the storms that killed at least 20 people this past weekend. American Idol's Phillip Phillips and songwriter Dallas Davidson will also take part. The benefit is just in the planning stages right now.
LBT Has Taylor Swift's Back
January 26th 2017
A week ago Women's Marches took place in several cities around the world. At the time Taylor Swift tweeted, "So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day." She took some heat. Not for what she tweeted but for not being at the march. Some referred to her as a "selective feminist" meaning she took an "easy stance not backed up by action". Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town has come to her defense. He said Taylor is a major talent with a kind and generous heart. He went on to say that Taylor is loving and accepting of everyone and does her best to show that. Jimi said he's sure if Taylor could have been there she would have.
Back To The Gym For Kelsea
January 26th 2017
The Grammys are coming up in a couple of weeks and Kelsea Ballerini is up for an award. At the moment she is not focused on finding an outfit for the show. She's focused on getting back to the gym. She's been in Australia recently with her fiance and she got out of her normal diet and work out routine. Kelsea says now that she is back home she'll be getting back on track for the next week or so and then start thinking about what she'll wear on the big night.
This Is Daryl And My Other Brother Daryl
January 26th 2017
Brothers Osbourne are headed up by brothers John and TJ. Did you know they have the same names, but in reverse? John is the oldest by two years. His full name is John Thomas. When TJ came along his parents were having a discussion about what to name him. TJ's Dad was watching football and wasn't really dialed in on the conversation. His Mom got irritated and said, "Fine, you know what? i'm going to reverse the names. I'm going to call him Thomas John." His Dad's response. "Sounds good." As TJ says, basically he's named Thomas John out of pure laziness.
Trudeau government assured those with Canadian passports will have no problems at American border
Sunday January 29th 2017
The Trudeau government has been assured that Canadian passport holders will not be affected by the travel ban that bars citizens of seven, predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. President Trump’s national security adviser has told Trudeau’s office…
Toronto police arrest man who robbed two Toronto banks within 15 minutes
Sunday January 29th 2017
A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after two bank robberies. Police say Jesse Pelletier, 33, went into the Scotiabank on Danforth Avenue Tuesday morning with a mask on demanding cash, but fled when the teller wouldn’t give him any.…
Toronto police looking for man in connection with sexual assault
Sunday January 29th 2017
Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault. A 23-year old woman says while walking along a path near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue on Saturday afternoon, she was followed by the man, who…