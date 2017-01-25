Lee Brice and his wife Sara did the most adorable gender reveal with their two boys, Ryker and Takoda. They posted a video to Instagram that shows them giving the boys two cupcakes and explaining that if the inside is blue, they are having a boy and if it is pink, they are going to get a sister. The boys took a bite and were really excited when they found that the inside of the cupcake was....pink! Congratulations to everyone.