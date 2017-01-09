Alan Jackson's mother, known as "Mama Ruth" to his fans, has died. She passed away January 7th at the age of 86. Ruth Jackson raised her family in a home that had been built around their grandfather's toolshed - a home that Alan sang about in his song "Home". She lived in that house for 70 years, right up until her death. Ruth was also a big influence on her son's career: his Christmas album, Let It Be, was inspired by a request from his mother, and his Precious Memories gospel albums began as a Mother's Day gift to her.