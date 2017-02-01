View Navigation

Our Blogs

Weekend Fun

Hi everyone! Tori is taking a much deserved weekend off, so I will be taking ...

it's The Weekend!

The weekend is here and that means more adventures! We will start off at the ...

Winter Fun

Hope you can join me at some great events this weekend in the KX96 Events Cru...

Another Fun Filled Year Ahead in the Events Cruiser!

Another year is upon us and it's sure to be a good one in the KX96 Events Cru...

Happy New Year!

It's hard to believe that 2016 has come to an end and you can join us on the ...

Featured Audio

Loading...
Jon Pardi, Jan 27/2017
2017-01-31
River Town Saints Jan 20
2017-01-20
Jason Blaine
2017-01-18
James Barker Band oct. 21
2016-10-21
Doc Walker Oct 12
2016-10-12
River Town Saints Sept. 29
2016-09-29

Carolyn’s Country News

Maren Morris and Alicia Keys Reunited

February 1st 2017

Maren Morris was really exicited to announce yesterday that she will be performing at the Grammy Awards on February 12th.  Maren and Alicia Keys will hit the stage together.  They had previously performed together during an episode of CMT Crossroads.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce Their Opening Acts

February 1st 2017

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took questions during a Facebook Live event on Tuesday and they revealed their opening acts for their upcoming 2017 Soul2Soul Tour.  Joining them on the road for different shows will be the Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, High Valley, Charlie Worsham, Rhiannon Giddens, Eric Paslay, Cam, Chris Janson, LoCash and more.  Each opening act was hand selected by the couple.  

You Can Bet on Luke Bryan

January 31st 2017

Luke Bryan is going to be singing the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Sunday and he has been added as a prop bet on many online gambling sites.  You can bet on how long it will take him to sing, if he will be wearing jeans or a hat and if he will forget a word while he is singing.  No pressure at all. 

Maren Morris Picks Her Grammy's Date

January 31st 2017

Maren Morris has picked her date for the Grammy's and it's not her boyfriend Ryan.  As soon as Maren found out she was nominated for four Grammy Awards, she knew that she had to take her mom.  Maren says her mom called dibs on the Grammy date situation a long time ago.

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas From Thomas and Lauren Rhett

January 31st 2017

During a recent interview with People magazine, Thomas Rhett and Lauren shared a few gift ideas for anyone who might be struggling with finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift.  They suggested customized sneakers, a record player, the perfect bottle of wine and boxing gloves.  Thomas says that if you plan to buy jewellery to make sure you "pick a classic piece of jewellery that reminds you of her".

Featured Videos

Terri Clark Meddley

Terri Clark Regent Theater Oshawa ON. Sept 29, 2016

Terri Clark Some Songs

Terri Clark at Regent Theater Oshawa Sept 29, 2016 preforming Some Songs.

Terri Clark Smile

Terri Clark at Regent Theater in Oshawa talking about her mom and the origins...

Madeline Merlo - War Paint

Check out Madeline Merlo’s new lyric video for ‘War Paint’!...

Grace & Grit

Meghan Patric Grace and Grit live.

Featured Galleries

Dean Brody

Dean Brody playing an acousic show at the Oshawa Centre for part of an HMV an...

#BackFortMac

A wonderfully eclectic concert! Lovelocks, Johnny R, Cuddy all big hits durin...

Chad Brownlee

Chad Brownlee chatting and performing live on KX96.

Dallas Smith

Dallas Smith stopped by our KX96 studios this morning to chat with Ellis &...

Small Town Pistols

Small Town Pistols performed live at our KX96 studios for our listeners, with...

Latest Headlines

O’Leary says ‘Shark Tank’ helped build his trust with Americans, putting him ahead of the PM for talks with Trump

Wednesday February 1st 2017

Kevin O’Leary says his time on ABC’s Shark Tank built up trust with Americans, putting him in a far better place to deal with their president than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. O’Leary was in New York Wednesday for the opening
Read more ›

Toronto police arrest eight, recover $500,000 in stolen goods after string of residential break-ins

Wednesday February 1st 2017

Eight people are facing multiple charges after a string of break-ins at high-priced homes in Toronto. Toronto police launched “Project High Class” after getting reports about a number of break-ins at homes this past fall. There were a total of
Read more ›

Man robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Whitby

Wednesday February 1st 2017

Durham police are investigating after an armed robbery on the streets of Whitby in broad daylight. On Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., a man met with two people near a residential neighbourhood in the Dundas Street and Highway 412 area
Read more ›

Recent Playlist

KX Country Advisors

Weekly Poll

Upcoming Concerts

view all

KX Country Night with Toronto Rock

February 3rd 2017
Toronto, Air Canada Centre

Chris Stapleton

March 18th 2017
London, Budweiser Gardens

Chase Rice

March 18th 2017
Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

Twitter Feed

Site Search