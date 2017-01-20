Congratulations to Justin Moore and his wife Kate....they are expecting baby number four. Justin made the announcement on Instagram. "Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again. No more dogs, thankfully! Haha," Moore writes. "To have the opportunity to become parents again is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for." The baby is due in June and will join his/her three big sisters, who are super excited about their new sibling.