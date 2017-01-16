The Zac Brown Band announced on Friday that they will be releasing a new album in May and they will hit the road for a new tour. Their album, "Welcome Home", will drop May 12th and they have said that this album will take them straight back to their roots. They will also start their 2017 Welcome Home Tour May 12th in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The Zac Brown Band will be in Toronto at Budweiser Stage August 31st and September 1st.