Keith Urban kicked off the 10th anniversary of Musicians on Call with a surprise performance for patients at The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial Medical Centre in Nashville. Musicians on Call is a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in hospitals across the United States. Keith visited with the patients and caregivers who were there and he played some of his biggest hits, including "Blue Ain't Your Colour", "Wasted Time", "You Look Good in My Shirt" and "Somebody Like You".