Our Blogs
Another Fun Filled Year Ahead in the Events Cruiser!Another year is upon us and it's sure to be a good one in the KX96 Events Cru...
Featured Audio
Carolyn’s Country News
Keith Urban's Surprise Show
February 3rd 2017
Keith Urban kicked off the 10th anniversary of Musicians on Call with a surprise performance for patients at The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial Medical Centre in Nashville. Musicians on Call is a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in hospitals across the United States. Keith visited with the patients and caregivers who were there and he played some of his biggest hits, including "Blue Ain't Your Colour", "Wasted Time", "You Look Good in My Shirt" and "Somebody Like You".
Little Big Town Are Added to the Grammy's Line Up
February 3rd 2017
Two-time Grammy winners Little Big Town have been added to the list of performers for the 59th Grammy Awards. Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will also perform during the show. The Grammy's take place February 12th at 8pm on CBS.
Keith Urban Hits the Streets of Nashville
February 2nd 2017
Keith Urban hit the streets of Nashville the other day to film a video for the upcoming Country Radio Seminar. He was disguised in a bad wig and a baseball cap and performed his number one single "Wasted Time", while people tossed money into an open guitar case. Apparently he made a whole $8 for his efforts. Rumour is that Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley will be doing something similar for CRS.
Miranda Lambert Finds Herself in the Bargain Bin
February 2nd 2017
Miranda Lambert stopped by a discount department store the other day to pick up a few things, when she came across the bargain bin. Her album "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" was sitting on top and it made her a little upset. Her boyfriend Anderson East helped make her feel better by saying, "Well at least you're on sale!"
Maren Morris and Alicia Keys Reunited
February 1st 2017
Maren Morris was really exicited to announce yesterday that she will be performing at the Grammy Awards on February 12th. Maren and Alicia Keys will hit the stage together. They had previously performed together during an episode of CMT Crossroads.
Featured Videos
Featured Galleries
Latest Headlines
Stolen car from York Region abandoned and burned near Beaverton
Friday February 3rd 2017
Intense smoke led police to the scene of fully engulfed car in north Durham Friday morning. They found the vehicle in the Regional Road 23 (Beach Road) and Concession Road 4 south of Beaverton. Officers say the car was reported as…
Interfaith groups from coast to coast will form protective rings of peace around mosques
Friday February 3rd 2017
Interfaith groups across the county will form protective rings of peace around local mosques Friday. This show of solidarity is in response to last weekend’s deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque that claimed the lives of six men. All…
Durham police getting ready to gather public input as they continue to research body-worn cameras
Friday February 3rd 2017
Durham police will be asking you what you think about body-worn cameras. They’re still in the process of gathering information about how the technology’s benefits stack up next to the cost and Sergeant Jason Bagg says you can get involved…