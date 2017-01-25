View Navigation

Our Blogs

it's The Weekend!

The weekend is here and that means more adventures! We will start off at the ...

Winter Fun

Hope you can join me at some great events this weekend in the KX96 Events Cru...

Another Fun Filled Year Ahead in the Events Cruiser!

Another year is upon us and it's sure to be a good one in the KX96 Events Cru...

Happy New Year!

It's hard to believe that 2016 has come to an end and you can join us on the ...

Let It Snow

More snow is on the way, and we are trying to keep warm in the KX96 Events Cr...

Featured Audio

Loading...
River Town Saints Jan 20
2017-01-20
Jason Blaine
2017-01-18
James Barker Band oct. 21
2016-10-21
Doc Walker Oct 12
2016-10-12
River Town Saints Sept. 29
2016-09-29
The Abrams Sept. 22
2016-09-22

Carolyn’s Country News

Dan+Shay's Shay Mooney Is a Dad

January 25th 2017

Congratulations to Dan+Shay's Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley on the birth of their first child.  The couple welcomed a baby boy yesterday (Jan. 24) and they have named him Asher James.  They shared the news on Instagram with friends and fans.

Charles Kelley Gets Soaked on Ellen

January 25th 2017

Lady Antebellum stopped by Ellen yesterday (Jan. 24) to perform their new single, "You Look Good", but they also took part in her water balloon game called, Oops My Water Broke.  Charles Kelley sat there while Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Ellen all dropped balloons on him.

Lee Brice's Gender Reveal

January 25th 2017

Lee Brice and his wife Sara did the most adorable gender reveal with their two boys, Ryker and Takoda.  They posted a video to Instagram that shows them giving the boys two cupcakes and explaining that if the inside is blue, they are having a boy and if it is pink, they are going to get a sister.  The boys took a bite and were really excited when they found that the inside of the cupcake was....pink!  Congratulations to everyone.

Luke Bryan Announces His New Tour for 2017

January 25th 2017

Luke Bryan announced yesterday that his launching his new Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Everyday Tour in May.  Brett Eldredge will be joining him for the tour and Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith and others will be performing at various stops.  Luke made the announcement with a Nintendo themed post on YouTube.

Luke Bryan Joins Blake Shelton's Team on The Voice

January 24th 2017

Luke Bryan will be a mentor for Team Blake on Season 12 of The Voice.  He will help team members with song arrangement and stage presence during the battle rounds.  The Voice returns on February 27th with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys as the coaches.

Featured Videos

Terri Clark Meddley

Terri Clark Regent Theater Oshawa ON. Sept 29, 2016

Terri Clark Some Songs

Terri Clark at Regent Theater Oshawa Sept 29, 2016 preforming Some Songs.

Terri Clark Smile

Terri Clark at Regent Theater in Oshawa talking about her mom and the origins...

Madeline Merlo - War Paint

Check out Madeline Merlo’s new lyric video for ‘War Paint’!...

Grace & Grit

Meghan Patric Grace and Grit live.

Featured Galleries

Dean Brody

Dean Brody playing an acousic show at the Oshawa Centre for part of an HMV an...

#BackFortMac

A wonderfully eclectic concert! Lovelocks, Johnny R, Cuddy all big hits durin...

Chad Brownlee

Chad Brownlee chatting and performing live on KX96.

Dallas Smith

Dallas Smith stopped by our KX96 studios this morning to chat with Ellis &...

Small Town Pistols

Small Town Pistols performed live at our KX96 studios for our listeners, with...

Latest Headlines

Ajax women’s shelter gets a boost from the province for repairs

Thursday January 26th 2017

The province is helping a women’s shelter in Ajax with some renovations and repairs. The government is investing in Herizon House through the Partner Facility Renewal Program. “Ajax-Pickering Women’s Centre provides critical services to some of the most vulnerable people
Read more ›

Parents in Durham struggling to find child care to match their schedule and budget

Thursday January 26th 2017

Durham Radio News engaged parents in a discussion about their daycare challenges ahead of a province-led “public engagement session” on the topic in Oshawa Thursday night. One mom said her job keeps her from getting home until 7:00 p.m. “Because
Read more ›

Oshawa tax payers to pay an average $52 more in 2017

Thursday January 26th 2017

Oshawa City Council has approved their 2017 budget, with an increase of 2.37 per cent. The increase works out to $52.63 for the average homeowner. Mayor John Henry says one per cent is going straight towards the city’s infrastructure deficit,
Read more ›

Recent Playlist

KX Country Advisors

Weekly Poll

Upcoming Concerts

view all

Dierks Bentley

January 27th 2017
Oshawa, Tribute Communities Centre

KX Country Night with Toronto Rock

February 3rd 2017
Toronto, Air Canada Centre

Chris Stapleton

March 18th 2017
London, Budweiser Gardens

Twitter Feed

Site Search