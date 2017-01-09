Our Blogs
Carolyn’s Country News
Alan Jackson's Mom Passes Away
January 9th 2017
Alan Jackson's mother, known as "Mama Ruth" to his fans, has died. She passed away January 7th at the age of 86. Ruth Jackson raised her family in a home that had been built around their grandfather's toolshed - a home that Alan sang about in his song "Home". She lived in that house for 70 years, right up until her death. Ruth was also a big influence on her son's career: his Christmas album, Let It Be, was inspired by a request from his mother, and his Precious Memories gospel albums began as a Mother's Day gift to her.
Zac Brown Will Receive a Humanitarian Award
January 9th 2017
Zac Brown will receive the 2017 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award in February during the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. The award is given to a country artist that displays exceptional humanitarian efforts throughout their career. Zac is being recognized for his involvement with several organizations including his Camp Southern Ground, GrammyU, MusiCares, the Robin Hood Foundation, Grammys on the Hill and the USO.
Carrie Underwood Named As a Presenter at the Golden Globes
January 6th 2017
The 74th annual Golden Globes are taking place this Sunday with Jimmy Fallon as the host. Rumour has it that Carrie Underwood will be teaming up with Sting to present two awards: Best Original Score and Best Original Song. The show starts at 8pm Sunday on NBC.
Blake Shelton Set to Open Two Entertainment Venues
January 6th 2017
Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties (which owns the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium) have announced plans to open two entertainment venues, both named Ole Red, in Nashville and Tishomingo. The Nashville location will be open in April 2018 and will feature a roof bar, a live performance space, a restaurant and a dance floor. The Tishomingo location is in a former dentist's office and the building that used to be Miranda Lambert's Pink Pistol boutique. That location should be open in October.
Brett Eldredge's Slithering Surprise
January 5th 2017
Brett Eldredge got quite the surprise yesterday in his bathroom. He was headed off to the bathroom and when he got to the toilet, he saw a large snake coiled up in the bowl. Brett posted a video of the whole experience, including removing the snake. In Brett's wise words, "Don't forget to look down!"
Free program returns to help Durham residents who want to quit smoking
Monday January 9th 2017
A program is returning to help smokers who wish to butt out for good. The STOP program is offering a free, five-week program of nicotine replacement therapy and smoking cessation information to assist smokers in Durham who want to quit. A…
New video shows one of several pileups that closed Highway 401 in Bowmanville
Monday January 9th 2017
A new video shows the moment of one of multiple crashes that closed Highway 401 through Bowmanville and Newcastle Saturday afternoon. 100 vehicles were involved in the collisions at Waverly Road, Mill Street and on Highway 115, south of Concession…
Westbound 401 closed west of Brighton
Monday January 9th 2017
The winter weather is causing huge traffic problems east of the GTA. The westbound 401 is closed just west of Brighton, (exit #509) Monday afternoon because a tractor trailer lost control and jack-knifed. An air ambulance is attending the scene…