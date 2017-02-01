Our Blogs
Carolyn’s Country News
Maren Morris and Alicia Keys Reunited
February 1st 2017
Maren Morris was really exicited to announce yesterday that she will be performing at the Grammy Awards on February 12th. Maren and Alicia Keys will hit the stage together. They had previously performed together during an episode of CMT Crossroads.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce Their Opening Acts
February 1st 2017
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took questions during a Facebook Live event on Tuesday and they revealed their opening acts for their upcoming 2017 Soul2Soul Tour. Joining them on the road for different shows will be the Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, High Valley, Charlie Worsham, Rhiannon Giddens, Eric Paslay, Cam, Chris Janson, LoCash and more. Each opening act was hand selected by the couple.
You Can Bet on Luke Bryan
January 31st 2017
Luke Bryan is going to be singing the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Sunday and he has been added as a prop bet on many online gambling sites. You can bet on how long it will take him to sing, if he will be wearing jeans or a hat and if he will forget a word while he is singing. No pressure at all.
Maren Morris Picks Her Grammy's Date
January 31st 2017
Maren Morris has picked her date for the Grammy's and it's not her boyfriend Ryan. As soon as Maren found out she was nominated for four Grammy Awards, she knew that she had to take her mom. Maren says her mom called dibs on the Grammy date situation a long time ago.
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas From Thomas and Lauren Rhett
January 31st 2017
During a recent interview with People magazine, Thomas Rhett and Lauren shared a few gift ideas for anyone who might be struggling with finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift. They suggested customized sneakers, a record player, the perfect bottle of wine and boxing gloves. Thomas says that if you plan to buy jewellery to make sure you "pick a classic piece of jewellery that reminds you of her".
Latest Headlines
O’Leary says ‘Shark Tank’ helped build his trust with Americans, putting him ahead of the PM for talks with Trump
Wednesday February 1st 2017
Kevin O’Leary says his time on ABC’s Shark Tank built up trust with Americans, putting him in a far better place to deal with their president than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. O’Leary was in New York Wednesday for the opening…
Toronto police arrest eight, recover $500,000 in stolen goods after string of residential break-ins
Wednesday February 1st 2017
Eight people are facing multiple charges after a string of break-ins at high-priced homes in Toronto. Toronto police launched “Project High Class” after getting reports about a number of break-ins at homes this past fall. There were a total of…
Man robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Whitby
Wednesday February 1st 2017
Durham police are investigating after an armed robbery on the streets of Whitby in broad daylight. On Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., a man met with two people near a residential neighbourhood in the Dundas Street and Highway 412 area…