Randy Travis recently surprised a police officer who lost everything in a fire. Officer Keith Bartlett, his wife and their 5 children lost their home on December 12th. The community has rallied around the family and have helped to replace a lot of what was lost. The one thing that couldn't be replaced was Bartlett's guitar. That's where Randy Travis and his wife Mary come in. With the help of Bartlett's family and co-workers, they were able to surprise him on Christmas Day with a new guitar. Bartlett was sent on a fake call and when he returned to the station, everyone was there to surprise him. Bartlett actually met Randy a few years ago, when he helped with a theft case at Travis' ranch in Cooke County. He also donated some furniture to the Bartlett family.