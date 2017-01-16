View Navigation

Zac Brown Band's New Album and Tour

January 16th 2017

The Zac Brown Band announced on Friday that they will be releasing a new album in May and they will hit the road for a new tour.  Their album, "Welcome Home", will drop May 12th and they have said that this album will take them straight back to their roots.  They will also start their 2017 Welcome Home Tour May 12th in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.  The Zac Brown Band will be in Toronto at Budweiser Stage August 31st and September 1st.

Dierks Bentley's New Year's Plunge

January 16th 2017

He was almost 2 weeks late this year, but Dierks Bentley kept his 15 year tradition alive and plunged into a 36 degree lake.  He said that because he was 13 days late, he would do a minute for every day he was late.  And he did, Dierks managed to stay in the water for 13 minutes. 

Jake Owen Really Loves Seafoam Green

January 16th 2017

Jake Owen has pledged his love to seafoam green in a new video.  It features Maren Morris' boyfriend Ryan Hurd and YouTubers Austin and Colin, who did the rapping in the song.  Chase Rice even makes an appearance to dump seafoam green paint on his buddy.

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Adds to Her Family

January 13th 2017

Congratulations to Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, her husband Stephen and their daughter Daisy on the newest member of their family.  The couple adopted a baby girl they have named Dolly Grace.

Justin Moore's Family Just Got Bigger

January 13th 2017

Justin Moore and his family have added to their family with two Great Dane puppies that they have named Johnny and June.  To announce the news, he posted a picture that shows the puppies cuddled up in the back seat of his car.

Toronto police investigating after car riddled with bullets crashes; Young child uninjured in back seat

Monday January 16th 2017

Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent area around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and officers found bullet holes in the vehicle. A young child, reportedly three-years-old, was also found in
Read more ›

Uber driver charged with sexual assault to appear in court

Monday January 16th 2017

A Toronto man will be in court Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a ride-hailing client. Police say a 19-year-old woman called for an Uber in December and accused her driver, Orjon Leska, 38, of assaulting her. At the time, an
Read more ›

Licence plate stickers to be denied to drivers with outstanding speeding tickets

Monday January 16th 2017

If you have unpaid speeding tickets you might not get your licence plate sticker. The Ontario government is allowing municipalities to deny the plate renewal stickers to speeders or drivers with unpaid fines. Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca says although
Read more ›

Tim Hicks

January 20th 2017
Oshawa, Tribute Communities Centre

Brett Kissel

January 22nd 2017
Various, Various (see below)

Dierks Bentley

January 25th 2017
Hamilton, FirstOntario Centre

