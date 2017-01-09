View Navigation

Carolyn’s Country News

Alan Jackson's Mom Passes Away

January 9th 2017

Alan Jackson's mother, known as "Mama Ruth" to his fans, has died.  She passed away January 7th at the age of 86.  Ruth Jackson raised her family in a home that had been built around their grandfather's toolshed - a home that Alan sang about in his song "Home".  She lived in that house for 70 years, right up until her death.  Ruth was also a big influence on her son's career: his Christmas album, Let It Be, was inspired by a request from his mother, and his Precious Memories gospel albums began as a Mother's Day gift to her.

Zac Brown Will Receive a Humanitarian Award

January 9th 2017

Zac Brown will receive the 2017 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award in February during the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.  The award is given to a country artist that displays exceptional humanitarian efforts throughout their career.  Zac is being recognized for his involvement with several organizations including his Camp Southern Ground, GrammyU, MusiCares, the Robin Hood Foundation, Grammys on the Hill and the USO.

Carrie Underwood Named As a Presenter at the Golden Globes

January 6th 2017

The 74th annual Golden Globes are taking place this Sunday with Jimmy Fallon as the host.  Rumour has it that Carrie Underwood will be teaming up with Sting to present two awards: Best Original Score and Best Original Song.  The show starts at 8pm Sunday on NBC.

Blake Shelton Set to Open Two Entertainment Venues

January 6th 2017

Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties (which owns the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium) have announced plans to open two entertainment venues, both named Ole Red, in Nashville and Tishomingo.  The Nashville location will be open in April 2018 and will feature a roof bar, a live performance space, a restaurant and a dance floor.  The Tishomingo location is in a former dentist's office and the building that used to be Miranda Lambert's Pink Pistol boutique.  That location should be open in October.

Brett Eldredge's Slithering Surprise

January 5th 2017

Brett Eldredge got quite the surprise yesterday in his bathroom.  He was headed off to the bathroom and when he got to the toilet, he saw a large snake coiled up in the bowl.  Brett posted a video of the whole experience, including removing the snake.  In Brett's wise words, "Don't forget to look down!"

Brett Kissel

January 14th 2017
Various, Various (see below)

Tim Hicks

January 20th 2017
Oshawa, Tribute Communities Centre

Dierks Bentley

January 25th 2017
Hamilton, FirstOntario Centre

