Hi everyone! Tori is taking a much deserved weekend off, so I will be taking ...

it's The Weekend!

The weekend is here and that means more adventures! We will start off at the ...

Winter Fun

Hope you can join me at some great events this weekend in the KX96 Events Cru...

Another Fun Filled Year Ahead in the Events Cruiser!

Another year is upon us and it's sure to be a good one in the KX96 Events Cru...

Happy New Year!

It's hard to believe that 2016 has come to an end and you can join us on the ...

Hillary Scott Gets Her Own Clothing Line

January 27th 2017

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott will be launching her own clothing line called LaBellum.  It will feature modern, bohemian fashions.  The line be available April 1st.  Hillary shared the news with her fans on Facebook and Instagram.

Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell Sign on For a Benefit Concert

January 27th 2017

Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell will both be part of a benefit concert for people in Georgia impacted by the storms that killed at least 20 people this past weekend.  American Idol's Phillip Phillips and songwriter Dallas Davidson will also take part.  The benefit is just in the planning stages right now.

LBT Has Taylor Swift's Back

January 26th 2017

A week ago Women's Marches took place in several cities around the world.  At the time Taylor Swift tweeted, "So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day."  She took some heat.  Not for what she tweeted but for not being at the march. Some referred to her as a "selective feminist" meaning she took an "easy stance not backed up by action".  Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town has come to her defense.  He said Taylor is a major talent with a kind and generous heart. He went on to say that Taylor is loving and accepting of everyone and does her best to show that.  Jimi said he's sure if Taylor could have been there she would have. 

Back To The Gym For Kelsea

January 26th 2017

The Grammys are coming up in a couple of weeks and Kelsea Ballerini is up for an award.  At the moment she is not focused on finding an outfit for the show.  She's focused on getting back to the gym.  She's been in Australia recently with her fiance and she got out of her normal diet and work out routine. Kelsea says now that she is back home she'll be getting back on track for the next week or so and then start thinking about what she'll wear on the big night. 

This Is Daryl And My Other Brother Daryl

January 26th 2017

Brothers Osbourne are headed up by brothers John and TJ. Did you know they have the same names, but in reverse?  John is the oldest by two years.  His full name is John Thomas.  When TJ came along his parents were having a discussion about what to name him.  TJ's Dad was watching football and wasn't really dialed in on the conversation.  His Mom got irritated and said, "Fine, you know what? i'm going to reverse the names.  I'm going to call him Thomas John." His Dad's response. "Sounds good."  As TJ says, basically he's named Thomas John out of pure laziness.

Terri Clark Meddley

Terri Clark Regent Theater Oshawa ON. Sept 29, 2016

Terri Clark Some Songs

Terri Clark at Regent Theater Oshawa Sept 29, 2016 preforming Some Songs.

Terri Clark Smile

Terri Clark at Regent Theater in Oshawa talking about her mom and the origins...

Madeline Merlo - War Paint

Check out Madeline Merlo’s new lyric video for ‘War Paint’!...

Grace & Grit

Meghan Patric Grace and Grit live.

Dean Brody

Dean Brody playing an acousic show at the Oshawa Centre for part of an HMV an...

#BackFortMac

A wonderfully eclectic concert! Lovelocks, Johnny R, Cuddy all big hits durin...

Chad Brownlee

Chad Brownlee chatting and performing live on KX96.

Dallas Smith

Dallas Smith stopped by our KX96 studios this morning to chat with Ellis &...

Small Town Pistols

Small Town Pistols performed live at our KX96 studios for our listeners, with...

Trudeau government assured those with Canadian passports will have no problems at American border

Sunday January 29th 2017

The Trudeau government has been assured that Canadian passport holders will not be affected by the travel ban that bars citizens of seven, predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. President Trump's national security adviser has told Trudeau's office
Toronto police arrest man who robbed two Toronto banks within 15 minutes

Sunday January 29th 2017

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after two bank robberies. Police say Jesse Pelletier, 33, went into the Scotiabank on Danforth Avenue Tuesday morning with a mask on demanding cash, but fled when the teller wouldn't give him any.
Toronto police looking for man in connection with sexual assault

Sunday January 29th 2017

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault. A 23-year old woman says while walking along a path near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue on Saturday afternoon, she was followed by the man, who
